Alan Winde named as DA's WC candidate for premier

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has named Alan Winde as the party's candidate to run for Western Cape premier.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran Democratic Alliance (DA) politician Alan Winde has been named as the party’s candidate to be the next premier of the Western Cape.

After a false start over the weekend, DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities, has served in provincial government for almost twenty years.

He beat DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela to succeed Helen Zille as premier.

Winde has been a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature since 1999.

During his first term, he served as Western Cape provincial finance chairperson and executive committee member with the DA.

Prior to being re-elected in April 2009, he served as the chief whip of the official opposition in the Western Cape, as DA spokesperson on Environment and Planning and as a deputy DA spokesperson on Economic Development and Tourism.

Winde also has experience as an entrepreneur, having started up a number of small businesses, as a director of a tour company, and as a business broker with Aldes Business Brokers, a South African Top 100 Company.

When asked why he believed he was suited for the position, Winde said: “My track record of delivery and management in both terms gives me the basis to take on this next and big challenge.”