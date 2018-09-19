8 mistakes executives make when digitising their business
Last year, according to World Economic Forum figures, private sector global spending on digitising business operations exceeded $1.2 trillion dollars, yet just 5% of executives reported being satisfied with the results.
Keeping a watchful eye on technical innovation is vital to develop a clear vision for the future of any business. But effective strategies for success depend on managers and executives avoiding hidden blind spots and investment decisions that obscure the way forward.
Last year, according to World Economic Forum figures, private sector global spending on digitising business operations exceeded $1.2 trillion dollars, yet just 5% of executives reported being satisfied with the results.
In most industries, the transition from analog to digital is one of the biggest challenges facing business leaders today. There are 8 common mistakes executives make.
FINDING THE BEST WAY FROM A TO D
As with most human activity, planning is everything. The digitisation process is a unique opportunity for executives to take a good hard look at their enterprise and ask some important questions: What digital activities are already underway? What will the industry look like in 5, 10 or 20 years? What strategies can the company employ to succeed in a digital future? What is the end goal of the transition from analog to digital?
Understanding where the business is attempting to go should help avoid some of the following bumps and wrong turns in the journey.
Most of the common mistakes executives make with the digitisation process relate to investment.
Nearsighted investments focus too heavily on the short term, giving insufficient consideration to an organisation’s long-term needs. While, farsighted investments focus on future needs with scant attention given to immediate development, which undermines current performance and impacts future goals.
Even when the current and future needs of a business are given equal consideration blind spots can occur, as parts of the business are overlooked by investment and turn into points of weakness that disrupt overall performance.
Putting a coherent strategy in place directs funding to areas of the business most in need. As well as scheduling where and when to invest, this strategy prevents executives making “scattershot” small investments without an overall funding plan.
MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS
As each organisation is unique, no two paths to a digital future are the same. The structure of a business can influence its digitisation journey, with heavily centralised companies at risk of suffering from a rigid chain of imposing policy from on high.
Similarly, command structures that encourage parts of the business to operate as independent units, or islands, can duplicate investments which also duplicate costs.
ENABLING CHANGE
Aside from investment decisions, another common area where mistakes are made relates to the balance of resources and their application. A company’s data, technology, operating model and talent either work to enable digital progress or hinder it.
Some companies focus too heavily on building up these enablers, without considering if additional staff, technology and data capacity add value to the business.
Whereas, the digital transformation of other companies suffer from a lack of resources to accommodate spending on new business applications.
THE NEW DIGITAL REALITY
The pace of technological change is impacting the business and social worlds faster than ever before.
A new digital reality is emerging where 85% of customer interaction will take place without humans and where 65% of today’s young will grow up and work in industries or jobs that don’t yet exist.
Companies that successfully bridge the gap from analog to digital are in prime position to fully embrace the opportunities offered by a digital future.
Written by Johnny Wood , Writer, Formative Content
This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
Popular in Business
-
No collusion between banks to close Gupta accounts, says Nedbank CEO
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meeting
-
Gordhan: Financial reports for SAA, SA Express, Denel won't be tabled on time
-
[WATCH LIVE] Nedbank CEO gives evidence at Zondo Commission
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sells McDonald's South Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.