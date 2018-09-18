Zingiswa Losi becomes first female president of Cosatu

Losi was nominated unopposed at the federation’s congress in Midrand on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu’s outgoing deputy president Zingiswa Losi has been elected the new president of Cosatu.

She was nominated unopposed at the federation’s congress in Midrand on Tuesday.

Zingiswa Losi is now the first female president of Cosatu.

The elections agency has announced other leaders who were nominated unopposed.

The only changes to Cosatu’s leadership is that Nehawu’s deputy president Mike Shingange takes over from Losi as first deputy president, while Louise Thipe from Saccawu takes over from Tyotyo James as the second deputy president.