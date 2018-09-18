WC Safety Dept to request update on Liyaqat Parker kidnapping case

Parker was held captive for over two months after he was kidnapped by armed men at his business in Parow in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Community Safety Department will request an update from police on an investigation into the abduction of a Cape Town businessman.

Liyaqat Parker was held captive for over two months after he was kidnapped by armed men at his business in Parow in July.

Parker was returned on Monday and there are claims a multimillion-rand ransom was paid.

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says he will ask provincial police management about the matter when they appear before a provincial Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Police have not confirmed claims that a hefty ransom was paid.

Plato's spokesperson Ewald Botha says the MEC has some concerns.

“Mr Parker’s safe return seems to have been the results of the apparent extortion of large sums of money from the family which for Mr Plato raises serious questions on the police’s role in combatting and preventing kidnappings in the province.”

The PR company representing the family says it has no knowledge of a ransom.

It also says police were not involved in securing Parker's safe return.

Botha says despite the safe return of the Parow businessman, it is important to find his kidnappers.