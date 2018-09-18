Popular Topics
University of Zululand students complain about lack of off-campus security

Police Minister Bheki Cele has met with the university's executive management and the SRC in an effort to understand the policing interventions that can be implemented.

FILE: Police Minister Bheli Cele has met with the university's executive management and the SRC in an effort to understand the policing interventions that can be implemented. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Police Minister Bheli Cele has met with the university's executive management and the SRC in an effort to understand the policing interventions that can be implemented. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
55 minutes ago

DURBAN - Students at the University of Zululand have told Police Minister Bheki Cele that the institution has failed to provide them with security at their off-campus residences.

Cele has met with the university's executive management and the SRC in an effort to understand the policing interventions that can be implemented.

The police minister says the violence that is playing out in society requires a holistic approach which includes parents, students and other departments such as Social Development.

During an open session at the university’s chapel, students told Cele that unknown people make their way onto campus undetected and even steal their clothes from residences.

A student says campus security is ill-equipped to deal with violence on the university’s premises.

“The security [officers] that are supposed to defend us, we find them sitting in a corner, they are not visible.”

In the same vein, Cele has told the audience that police will be taking action against students who were filmed beating up the suspect believed to be behind the killing.

The students also heckled the police minister after telling them that those who were involved in the beating up of a suspect will be arrested too.

Cele says while there is a request to increase the police’s presence on campus, he’s hesitant to militarise campuses adding that if this is done it should be a short-term solution.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

