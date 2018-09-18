UN chief Guterres praises meeting of Djibouti, Eritrea

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

UN chief Guterres praises meeting of Djibouti, Eritrea

The two nations have been at loggerheads for decades over a long-standing border dispute.

FILE: United Nations chief António Guterres delivers remarks at the Security Council meeting on maintenance of international peace and security. Picture: United Nations Photo
FILE: United Nations chief António Guterres delivers remarks at the Security Council meeting on maintenance of international peace and security. Picture: United Nations Photo
3 hours ago

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday hailed a summit between Djibouti and Eritrea in Saudi Arabia, voicing hope in a statement that it would help create “greater peace” in the region.

The summit brought together Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh and his Ethiopian counterpart Isaias Afwerki, according to the statement, under the auspices of Saudi King Salman.

The two nations have been at loggerheads for decades over a long-standing border dispute. Qatar brokered a peace deal in 2010 but relations have remained strained.

Guterres “trusts that this meeting will prove yet another step in the consolidation of recent peace and security gains in the Horn of Africa region,” his statement said.

The UN Secretary-General “hopes that the encounter between the leaders of Djibouti and Eritrea will initiate a process to settle all pending issues between the two countries and lead to greater peace, stability and development in the region.”

The meeting came in the wake of a summit also held in Saudi Arabia between leaders of Eritrea and Ethiopia, former enemies, who signed an agreement bolstering a historic peace accord.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA