Tshwane Metro Police warns residents against illegal land occupation

Officers fired rubber bullets at a group that had occupied land in Soshanguve on Monday.

Tshwane police keep an eye on residents who are occupying land illegally. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
Tshwane police keep an eye on residents who are occupying land illegally. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Metro Police have warned people against occupying land illegally after demolishing almost 300 illegal structures in Mamelodi and Soshanguve.

Officers fired rubber bullets at a group that had occupied land in Soshanguve on Monday after they apparently became aggressive during the removal of their illegal structures.

It’s understood the people had been given the notice to demolish the structures themselves but chose not to.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba says: “We can assure the residents of Tshwane that these operations will continue in all affected areas and we warn them against grabbing land illegally as we pronounced earlier that we’re not going to tolerate such.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

