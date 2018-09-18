Tiffany Haddish jokes about sleeping with Emmy gong

The 38-year-old actress also revealed on the night that her dress for the glitzy bash was inspired by her late father.

LONDON - Tiffany Haddish quipped that she will be sleeping with her Emmys gong when she takes it home after picking up her prize at the 2018 Emmys on Monday night.

The Girls Trip actress was honoured at last week's 2018 Creative Arts Emmys for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, and when she arrived on the red carpet at the main event at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday night to collect the prize, she quipped about her plans to keep the statuette under the covers with her as she's not getting much action at the moment.

She laughed to E! News: "I'm putting it in the bed next to me so I feel like somebody's sleeping with me. I'm busy. I don't sleep with nobody."

Haddish also revealed that she dreamed of being a horse farmer when she was younger, but when she discovered she had multiple talents she decided the best way to achieve them all was by acting them out on screen.

She said: "I realised I could do a lot of different things. I could just do one thing - acting - and then I could get paid for all of those different things. I love beef jerky, I love dancing, I love horses, like I wanted to be a horse farmer - I mean rancher - and I figured I could just get that part in a movie and play it that way."

However, ultimately the star felt that stand-up was her best vocation.

She added: "I fell in love with stand-up comedy that's what I loved first."

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actress also revealed on the night that her dress for the glitzy bash was inspired by her late father.

The comedienne wore an eye-catching multicoloured gown with a plunging neckline by Prabal Gurung and she explained she'd asked the designer to use crimson, azure, yellow and green on the hand-plisséd chiffon dress because they are the colours of the flag of Eritrea, the home country of her dad.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's the only one that exists. 'Cause I asked him to make a dress that represents Eritrea, my father's country, so these are the same colours as the flag from Eritrea."