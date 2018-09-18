Thandie Newton admits to being ill-prepared for her Emmy success

The 45-year-old British star won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series gong for her performance as Maeve Millay in the HBO series 'Westworld'.

LONDON - London-born actress Thandie Newton has confessed she didn't prepare for her Emmys success because she thought her time was gone for awards.

The 45-year-old British star won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series gong for her performance as Maeve Millay in the HBO series Westworld.

Speaking after she collected her statuette at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Newton told Entertainment Tonight: "You'd think that I'd be a little bit prepared, but no, complete and utter shock. Looking at the category I was in, I mean, the best-supporting-actress, a supporting woman, the empowerment in all those roles, the inspiration ... I've been playing Maeve for two seasons now, and I kind of thought that season one, but after that, you know, the time was gone for awards. But here I am!"

Newton claimed the award ahead of a star-studded list of nominees, which also included Alexis Bledel, Millie Bobby Brown, Ann Dowd, Lena Headey, Vanessa Kirby and Yvonne Strahovski.

But the London-born actress admitted that she owes her success to her Westworld co-stars, as well as the people who work behind the scenes.

Newton - who previously received a BAFTA for her role in the 2004 movie Crash - shared: "What I can't wait for is to go back on set and to be with everybody from 'Westworld', because I just know how proud they are tonight and how thrilled they are for me. But I feel so thrilled for them because I could not have achieved any of it without the costume, the writing, the make-up, the production design, all the elements that go into the work that we do."