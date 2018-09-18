State wants harsh punishment for Courtney Pieters' killer
Mortimer Saunders was arrested after Courtney Pieters’ decomposing body was found in Epping Industria in May 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court is expected to hand down judgment in the Courtney Pieters murder trial in a month’s time.
The State and defence delivered closing arguments on Monday.
Mortimer Saunders was arrested after the three-year-old’s decomposing body was found in Epping Industria in May 2017, a few days after she had gone missing.
The State wants the court to convict Saunders for the rape and premeditated murder of Courtney Pieters.
The prosecution has told the court the accused’s actions on the day prove he wanted to kill her.
It has also called for harsh punishment.
Saunders has admitted to killing the three-year-old but insists it was not premeditated.
He denies raping her but has admitted to necrophilia.
Saunders says he fed the child ant poison, hit her on the head and choked her because she was annoying him.
Judgment will be handed down on 17 October.
VIDEO: Mortimer Saunders pleads guilty to murder
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Expose those plotting to divide our people
-
[CARTOON] Showing Their True Colours
-
Standard Bank CEO upset by ANC questions on Gupta account closures, inquiry told
-
Parktown Boys' sex assault: Victims' parents may appeal paedophile's sentence
-
Kidnapped CT businessman Liyaqat Parker returned to family
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.