State wants harsh punishment for Courtney Pieters' killer

Mortimer Saunders was arrested after Courtney Pieters’ decomposing body was found in Epping Industria in May 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court is expected to hand down judgment in the Courtney Pieters murder trial in a month’s time.

The State and defence delivered closing arguments on Monday.

Mortimer Saunders was arrested after the three-year-old’s decomposing body was found in Epping Industria in May 2017, a few days after she had gone missing.

The State wants the court to convict Saunders for the rape and premeditated murder of Courtney Pieters.

The prosecution has told the court the accused’s actions on the day prove he wanted to kill her.

It has also called for harsh punishment.

Saunders has admitted to killing the three-year-old but insists it was not premeditated.

He denies raping her but has admitted to necrophilia.

Saunders says he fed the child ant poison, hit her on the head and choked her because she was annoying him.

Judgment will be handed down on 17 October.

VIDEO: Mortimer Saunders pleads guilty to murder

