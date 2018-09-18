Sanef to 'monitor' SABC's restructuring processes
The public broadcaster announced last week that due to its struggle to pay its creditors, cost-cutting measures would be implemented.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) says it will closely monitor the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) plans to roll out restructuring processes, which include massive retrenchments.
The public broadcaster announced last week that due to its struggle to pay its creditors, cost-cutting measures would be implemented, which largely means reducing its huge salary bill.
In August, the SABC told Parliament how it was in dire financial trouble.
Sanef says that all other cost-cutting options should be explored.
The forum's executive director, Kate Skinner, says that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is part of the reason why the SABC is in a financial crisis.
“He [Motsoeneng] took decisions that were not financially sustainable, and unfortunately those chickens are coming home to roost. And now the SABC is in a financial situation where it can’t pay the bills.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Standard Bank CEO upset by ANC questions on Gupta account closures, inquiry told
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Ramaphosa spells out govt's plan to revive economy
-
ANC yet to respond to Standard Bank's claims at state capture inquiry
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
-
Post Office confident of clearing delivery backlog following strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.