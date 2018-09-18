Popular Topics
Sanef to 'monitor' SABC's restructuring processes

The public broadcaster announced last week that due to its struggle to pay its creditors, cost-cutting measures would be implemented.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) says it will closely monitor the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) plans to roll out restructuring processes, which include massive retrenchments.

The public broadcaster announced last week that due to its struggle to pay its creditors, cost-cutting measures would be implemented, which largely means reducing its huge salary bill.

In August, the SABC told Parliament how it was in dire financial trouble.

Sanef says that all other cost-cutting options should be explored.

The forum's executive director, Kate Skinner, says that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is part of the reason why the SABC is in a financial crisis.

“He [Motsoeneng] took decisions that were not financially sustainable, and unfortunately those chickens are coming home to roost. And now the SABC is in a financial situation where it can’t pay the bills.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

