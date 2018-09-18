SAHRC studying complaints on Vaal River contamination
This comes after residents who said they were living with raw sewage and other environmental hazards.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is studying complaints from people who say they are living with raw sewage and other environmental hazards.
SAHRC has now called for submissions regarding the contamination of the Vaal River.
During a recent site inspection, SAHRC established that the residents' right to access clean water, a clean environment and human dignity had been violated.
Earlier this month, Eyewitness News spoke to local residents in Vereeniging who were affected by the contaminated water, revealing the extent of the problem.
Parents at a local school in Vereeniging said pupils are battling to learn and are falling ill daily due to the environmental hazards.
Phillip Molekoa from SAHRC said: “This will be a commission of inquiry or public inquiry that is more of like a legal intervention, which is basically trying to get more information and to determine whether there are human rights violations.”
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
