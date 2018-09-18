SABC must make its cost-cutting plans public - DA
The SABC said last week it had done all it could to cut costs and is now looking at other measures, including the possibility of retrenchments.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to make public its turnaround strategy, including any plans to retrench staff.
The SABC said last week it had done all it could to cut costs and is now looking at other measures, including the possibility of retrenchments, although no decision had yet been taken.
The public broadcaster is in deep debt.
Its salary bill stands at R3.2 billion, while it generated revenue of R7.2 billion in the past financial year.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme says the SABC needs to make its cost-cutting plans known.
“Now is not the time for secrecy, the SABC must take the public into confidence and explain the rationale behind their turnaround strategy in full.”
