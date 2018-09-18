Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Expose those plotting to divide our people

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to know why some people, in dark corners, are secretly plotting to divide the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Cosatu Congress 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Cosatu Congress 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a stern warning to those plotting to divide the African National Congress (ANC), saying they must stop with their acts or face being exposed.

Ramaphosa has reacted for the first time to the Sunday Times report that former President Jacob Zuma, secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and leaders of the ANC Youth League and Women’s League held a secret meeting in Durban earlier in September discussing a plot to oust him.

While some have denied being part of the meeting, Magashule has since admitted that he did meet Zuma.

Ramaphosa wants to know why some people, in dark corners, are secretly plotting to divide the ANC.

“What agenda are they serving? What mandate are they serving?”

He says such actions must be exposed.

“Those who will get into actions that disunite our people, divide our people must be exposed.”

He says if there is a plot being discussed, it must be a plot to unite the ANC, adding the party can’t go into 2019’s elections divided.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

