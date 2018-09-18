Popular Topics
Ramaphosa congratulates Cosatu’s new leadership led by Zingiswa Losi

Losi and other top national officials were nominated unopposed at the federation's congress in Midrand on Tuesday.

New Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi at the trade federation's 13th national congress. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s new leadership-led by its first woman President Zingiswa Losi.

Losi and other top national officials were nominated unopposed at the federation's congress in Midrand on Tuesday.

General secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and his deputy Solly Phetoe were also nominated unopposed.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s deputy president Mike Shingange takes over as first deputy president, while Louise Thipe from the South African Commercial, Catering, and Allied Workers Union takes over as second deputy president.

Ramaphosa has congratulated Cosatu on its newly elected leaders.

His spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said: “The president says the election of these leaders unopposed is a clear demonstration of a commonality, purpose and unity within the organised labour federation.”

She says the president is also happy that the federation has its first female president.

“He said the election of the federation’s first woman president is an affirmation that indeed women, and black women, in particular, are taking up their rightful places.”

Ramaphosa has wished the newly elected officials well in the execution of their duties.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

