PTA NGO gives dagga ruling cold shoulder

JOHANNESBURG - The Sinoville Crisis Centre says it is devastated by Tuesday's Constitutional Court ruling decriminalising the use of dagga by adults in private.

The Pretoria-based NGO assists people with various issues including drug abuse and domestic violence.

The centre says its concerned about the possibility of dagga becoming a gateway drug for other narcotics.

Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “We believe drug dealers are mixing the dagga with other substances to make it more addictive and have them returning for more. We believe this judgment will only contribute to the problem of drug abuse in our country.”

