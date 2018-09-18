Popular Topics
Go

PTA NGO gives dagga ruling cold shoulder

The Sinoville Crisis Centre is concerned about the possibility of dagga becoming a gateway drug for other narcotics.

Rastafarians smoke cannabis outside the South African Constitutional Court before the ruling on the private use marijuana is delivered. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Rastafarians smoke cannabis outside the South African Constitutional Court before the ruling on the private use marijuana is delivered. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Sinoville Crisis Centre says it is devastated by Tuesday's Constitutional Court ruling decriminalising the use of dagga by adults in private.

The Pretoria-based NGO assists people with various issues including drug abuse and domestic violence.

The centre says its concerned about the possibility of dagga becoming a gateway drug for other narcotics.

Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “We believe drug dealers are mixing the dagga with other substances to make it more addictive and have them returning for more. We believe this judgment will only contribute to the problem of drug abuse in our country.”

WATCH: ConCourt rules on private dagga use

