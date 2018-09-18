Popular Topics
PSL to probe Black Leopards chairperson's threat against ref

The PSL’s executive committee and the board of governors will on Thursday hear Black Leopards’ chairperson David Thidiela’s matter into threats he made to referee Victor Hlungwane after the 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic.

Black Leopards' chairperson, David Thidiela. Picture: @lidodaduvha/Twitter
Black Leopards' chairperson, David Thidiela. Picture: @lidodaduvha/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League’s executive committee and the board of governors will on Thursday hear the matter of Black Leopards chairperson David Thidiela’s threat against referee Victor Hlungwane after the 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Thoyondou Stadium on Sunday.

Thidiela was recorded threatening Hlungwane after the match, saying that he "must come back to the Thoyondou Stadium at his own risk." Thidiela also made tribalistic utterances towards Hlungwane.

In a statement, the PSL says that it distances itself from the utterances made by Thidiela and that he will be afforded the opportunity to respond to the matter.

“Black Leopards is a member of the League, and both the club and Mr Thidiela are bound by the NSL Handbook. If the reported utterances are true, this would contravene the league code of ethics.”

“Mr Thidiela has been afforded an opportunity to respond to this matter and provide such information as may be relevant."

“The matter will serve before the executive committee and the highest decision-making body of the league, the board of governors, at a meeting that has been called for this Thursday, the 20th September 2018.”

