Power FM gives JJ Tabane the boot

Station manager Bob Mabena says Tabane has been axed for breaching his contract by issuing an on-air apology to Phuma Williams after her testimony at the state capture inquiry.

FILE: JJ Tabane. Picture: @JJTabane/Twitter.
FILE: JJ Tabane. Picture: @JJTabane/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Power FM has fired JJ Tabane as its Power Perspective host with immediate effect.

In a statement, station manager Bob Mabena says Tabane has been axed for breaching his contract with Power FM by issuing an on-air apology to Phuma Williams after her testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Williams recently gave disturbing details at the inquiry claiming former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi emotionally abused and tortured her during her tenure.

Tabane used his radio platform to say sorry for the role he might have played in the treatment of Williams while he was Muthambi's advisor.

He was suspended last week for his conduct pending an investigation by the station.

Tabane was warned by management not to use the radio platform to apologise.

Attempts to get a comment from Tabane have been unsuccessful so far.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

