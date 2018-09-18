Post Office confident of clearing delivery backlog following strike

The backlog follows a six-week strike by workers that left the Post Office with 38 million undelivered parcels.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) is confident about meeting its September deadline to clear millions of items waiting to be delivered at its depots.

The delays have caused anger and frustration among customers.

Sapo CEO Mark Barnes says they’re trying to clear the backlog as fast as possible.

“I still think that we are within weeks of clearing that backlog as the genesis of it wasn’t just the strike. Our fundamental problem is not having up to date equipment and paying suppliers on time.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)