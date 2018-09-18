Police appeal for info on dead bodies found in East Rand

The East Rand police are appealing to the public for any information of five illegal miner bodies which were near an old min in Boksburg

JOHANNESBURG - East Rand police have asked for any information after the bodies of five people were discovered in an open field last weekend.

They are believed to have been illegal miners, known as zama zamas.

Their bodies were found near an old mine in Boksburg.

This is the latest incident in the area, with five others killed in January.

Three alleged illegal miners were shot dead by police and 14 others were arrested earlier this year.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “When the police arrived, the five decomposed bodies were recovered and we don’t know where these bodies come from but are suspected to have been brought from somewhere.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)