PE girl (11) in serious condition after being caught in suspected gang shooting
CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old girl is still in a serious condition after she was shot in a crossfire in one of Port Elizabeth's notorious gang hot spots.
Police say that the child was walking with a friend when armed men in a car opened fire on a group of men, who were standing at the corner of a street.
She was hit by a stray bullet and sustained a gunshot wound in the buttocks.
The incident occurred in Gelvandale at the weekend.
The police's Priscilla Naidu said: "At this stage, no suspects are arrested. Police believe that the incident is gang-related. We are appealing to the community to assist us in tracing the suspect."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
