Patricia Govender's moving story on pursuing a PhD after tragic loss of her son

Absa & FNB declined ANC invitations to meet over Guptas bank accounts closuresLocal
Gauteng records drop in contact crimes, murder up by 3.2%Local
High Court sets aside bid by former Transnet director to challenge his removalLocal
Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capturePolitics
Nzimande: ANC must probe alleged Ramaphosa plot claimsPolitics
Patricia Govender's moving story on pursuing a PhD after tragic loss of her sonLocal
DA to announce Zille’s successor
Rassie Erasmus to take charge of the BarbariansSport
PSL to probe Black Leopards chairperson's threat against refSport
Banned Smith likely to be welcomed back, says WaughSport
Currie Cup teams receive Bok boostSport
'They can be beaten': All Blacks defeat offers World Cup hopeSport
Mercedes are over-delivering, says Lewis HamiltonSport
[WATCH] This year's biggest Emmy momentsLifestyle
Global dagga consumptionLocal
Coca-Cola looking at cannabis-infused drinksLifestyle
Glenn Weiss pops the question during Emmys acceptance speechLifestyle
Burt Reynolds, Aretha Franklin honoured with Emmy’s In MemoriamLifestyle
Asia Argento threatens Rose McGowan with legal actionLifestyle
New procedure gives men with testicular failure chance at fatherhoodLifestyle
Key Emmy winnersLifestyle
Japan fashion guru Maezawa lands first SpaceX moon flightLifestyle
DA to announce Zille’s successor
[OPINION] The ‘hidden curriculum’ for children in SAOpinion
[FACT CHECK] What's the true number of undocumented migrants in SA?Opinion
[OPINION] Does SA have a microplastics problem? Our research says yesOpinion
[OP-ED] Surplus food: A weapon against hunger and climate changeOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA citizens lose out as politicians play havoc with coalitionsOpinion
[ANALYSIS] ‘Fake food’ in SA: myths, misinformation and not enough dataOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
Inquiry: Large sums of money were transferred from Gupta accounts - AbsaBusiness
Post Office could profit more from social grant paymentsLocal
'ANC invited FNB to a meeting after Gupta accounts closure'Business
Don’t understand the US-China trade war? This metaphor could helpBusiness
5 things to know about future of jobsBusiness
Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from AmazonBusiness
Patricia Govender's moving story on pursuing a PhD after tragic loss of her son
While pursuing her Baccalaureus Procurationis (BProc) degree with the intent of becoming a Patent Attorney, her son, Teshan, was diagnosed with duchene muscular dystrophy; a terminal genetic disorder.
JOHANNESBURG - Patricia Govender was among a number of candidates at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) who obtained her PhD recently. But, there was a time when this almost didn't happen for her.
Govender graduated from the university's School of Chemistry and Physics, six years after originally beginning the journey.
While pursuing her Baccalaureus Procurationis (BProc) degree with the intent of becoming a Patent Attorney, her son, Teshan, was diagnosed with duchene muscular dystrophy; a terminal genetic disorder. Despite her challenging circumstances, she pursued her honours and a master’s degrees in analytical chemistry while taking care of
Teshan.
In March 2012, she registered for her PhD in medicinal chemistry.
Two months into her PhD studies, Teshan passed away on Mother’s Day.
The tragic loss resulted in Govender deregistering from her studies. However, after much heartache and
struggle with the loss of her son, she courageously re-registered for her PhD in 2015, compelled to conduct research that would contribute to the development of drugs to treat bacterial infection, cancer, malaria and ultimately save
lives.
“The PhD project afforded me the opportunity to develop different expertise and explore a new research
interest. The development of new antibacterials locally will make these drugs cost effective and affordable for the majority of South Africans and possibly avoid importing more expensive drugs from abroad. If developed into
effective antibiotics, these drugs will also help boost South Africa’s economy by possibly developing small drug manufacturing plants in South Africa, creating jobs and helping alleviate poverty,” she explains.
Govender honoured her son’s memory with a dedication she wrote in her thesis.
ConCourt upholds ruling that private use of dagga is legal9 hours ago
Ramaphosa congratulates Cosatu’s new leadership led by Zingiswa Losi2 hours ago
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, childrenone day ago
Inquiry: Large sums of money were transferred from Gupta accounts - Absa3 hours ago
Global dagga consumption8 hours ago
Zingiswa Losi becomes first female president of Cosatu8 hours ago
