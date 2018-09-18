Patricia Govender's moving story on pursuing a PhD after tragic loss of her son

While pursuing her Baccalaureus Procurationis (BProc) degree with the intent of becoming a Patent Attorney, her son, Teshan, was diagnosed with duchene muscular dystrophy; a terminal genetic disorder.

JOHANNESBURG - Patricia Govender was among a number of candidates at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) who obtained her PhD recently. But, there was a time when this almost didn't happen for her.

Govender graduated from the university's School of Chemistry and Physics, six years after originally beginning the journey.

While pursuing her Baccalaureus Procurationis (BProc) degree with the intent of becoming a Patent Attorney, her son, Teshan, was diagnosed with duchene muscular dystrophy; a terminal genetic disorder. Despite her challenging circumstances, she pursued her honours and a master’s degrees in analytical chemistry while taking care of

Teshan.

In March 2012, she registered for her PhD in medicinal chemistry.

Two months into her PhD studies, Teshan passed away on Mother’s Day.

The tragic loss resulted in Govender deregistering from her studies. However, after much heartache and

struggle with the loss of her son, she courageously re-registered for her PhD in 2015, compelled to conduct research that would contribute to the development of drugs to treat bacterial infection, cancer, malaria and ultimately save

lives.

“The PhD project afforded me the opportunity to develop different expertise and explore a new research

interest. The development of new antibacterials locally will make these drugs cost effective and affordable for the majority of South Africans and possibly avoid importing more expensive drugs from abroad. If developed into

effective antibiotics, these drugs will also help boost South Africa’s economy by possibly developing small drug manufacturing plants in South Africa, creating jobs and helping alleviate poverty,” she explains.

Govender honoured her son’s memory with a dedication she wrote in her thesis.