Parly officials to meet with police over security following death of worker
A senior parliamentary staffer committed shot himself in his office on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament will on Wednesday meet with police officials regarding security measures at the national legislature.
A senior parliamentary staffer killed himself in his office on Friday.
The shooting has raised security concerns in Parliament after the man gained entry into the precinct with a firearm.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and those responsible for national key points will be requested to brief MPs on the probe into Friday’s incident.
The police portfolio and public works committees have agreed to hold a joint meeting.
The director-general of the Department of Public Works is also expected to give a detailed outline of security infrastructure implemented at Parliament since 2015.
The committee says any breach of security at the national legislature, especially where firearms are involved, should be properly investigated, and current measures should be reviewed.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
