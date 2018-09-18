Parliament given 2 years to redefine laws around private dagga use

The landmark ruling handed down earlier on Tuesday decriminalises the use of dagga by adults in private spaces.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled that sections of the Drug Trafficking Act and the Medicines Control Act are unconstitutional and invalid.

In the unanimous ruling, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled that certain sections of the Medicines Control Act and Drug Trafficking Act are not in line with the Constitution.

#Dagga Zondo: The judgement doesn’t specify the amount that can be used by an adult in private use - this must be determined by parliament. It must be for the personal use of the person. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2018

#Dagga Demonstrators here outside court saying they want the use of dagga to be legalised. pic.twitter.com/0FzP30BeiE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2018

Zondo has instructed Parliament to redefine those sections in the law within two years.

“They infringe the right to privacy entrenched in section 14 of the Constitution. This has dispensed with that limitation.”

This ruling means that police can no longer arrest anyone found in possession or using dagga within private spaces, which include homes and vehicles.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)