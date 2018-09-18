Parktown Boys' sex assault: Victims' parents may appeal paedophile's sentence
Former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents at Parktown Boys’ High School are considering appealing former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex’s acquittal on some of the charges against him.
Rex has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
He made a brief appearance at Palm Ridge magistrates court for sentencing on Monday but the matter has been postponed to Thursday.
Rex has been acquitted on other charges, including attempted murder and exposing children to pornography.
Parents of the victims, as well as their friends, attended the short sentencing proceedings and the trial against Rex on Monday.
One parent says that she feels that the court proceedings may have been rushed, making it difficult to acquire all the testimonies from the abused pupils.
“If you’ve been molested for 18 months, you’re not going to remember every single time, the exact number.”
She says they may be appealing Rex’s sentence.
“The parents want to wait for the Thursday set up, and then we’ll take it from there.”
Proceedings will resume on Thursday for mitigation and possible sentencing.
WATCH: Sentencing of a paedophile in Parktown Boys’ sex abuse case postponed
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
