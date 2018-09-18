Nzimande: Plot to unseat Ramaphosa an attack against all South Africans

JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says that a plot being discussed in dark corners by some African National Congress (ANC) leaders is not only directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa but the poor as well.

Nzimande issued the warning while delivering the SACP’s message of support at Cosatu’s national congress in Midrand, where Cosatu’s outgoing deputy President Zingiswa Losi was elected the first female president of the federation.

Nzimande explained why Ramaphosa is not the only person being targeted.

"It’s actually directed at the working class and the poor. It’s directed against all South Africans who are trying to rescue the country from some of the darkest forces who are trying to steal it."

He says that those plotting the fightback must be exposed.

"Those who are waging the fightback must be isolated by all South Africans who want progress."

