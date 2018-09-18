Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capture

Former President Jacob Zuma addressed students at Walter Sisulu University last week where he once again denied that the state was ever captured.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has challenged former President Jacob Zuma's analysis and understanding of state capture, saying he must stop confusing young people.

He described the term state capture as a “politically decorated expression”.

According to Zuma, the state can only be captured if all three arms - the legislature, judiciary and executive - are captured.

But Nzimande has hit out at Zuma over this analysis.

“The state is made up of many institutions over and above just Parliament, the executive and judiciary. That’s a Marxist analysis of a state, not a liberal analysis.”

With Zuma having addressed students last week, Nzimande says young people must not be confused.

“As the communist party, we’re not going to allow these things to be said and confuse young people with things that are wrong.”

He says the convenient analysis of state capture by some must be rejected.

