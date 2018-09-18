Nzimande: ANC must probe alleged Ramaphosa plot claims

SACP secretary general Blade Nzimande made the call while delivering the SACP’s message of support at Cosatu’s national congress on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to discuss and investigate an alleged political plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We want to say to the ANC, don’t just allow this thing to go unattended. We are going to raise this matter of plots at the next alliance meeting because this thing, as we say, is not only a threat to the ANC, it’s a threat to our revolution as a whole. And it must be discussed and dealt with, we must go to the bottom of it.”

Nzimande made the call while delivering the SACP’s message of support at the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ national congress on Tuesday.

His remarks follow the president's reaction to the alleged plot for the first time on Monday also at the congress.

Ramaphosa said those involved in secret plots to divide the ANC must be exposed.

