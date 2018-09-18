New procedure gives men with testicular failure chance at fatherhood
Sperm cells from a man with the condition were retrieved and in a lab, a single sperm cell was successfully transplanted into an egg cell.
CAPE TOWN - Men with testicular failure now have a chance at fatherhood with the help of a revolutionary surgical procedure which has led to a successful pregnancy.
Sperm cells from a man with the condition were retrieved and in a lab, a single sperm cell was successfully transplanted into an egg cell.
The micro-Tese surgery was performed on a 38-year-old man who was diagnosed with what's called non‐obstructive azoospermia.
Stellenbosch University's Dr Amir Zarrabi performed the procedure. Zarrabi explains: “These men with testicular failure, if you do a microdissection with a microscope of their testicle on the inside, then up to 50% and 60% you can find that sperm production is still taking place.”
Men with this condition have no sperm cells in their ejaculate, as a result of severely impaired or absent sperm production.
Experts say the condition affects approximately 1% of the male population worldwide.
It is caused by genetic abnormalities, chemotherapy or infections such as mumps that spread to the testicles.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Global dagga consumption
-
Coca-Cola looking at cannabis-infused drinks
-
Drum questioned over 'distasteful' Bonang Matheba coverage
-
Glenn Weiss pops the question during Emmys acceptance speech
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' Grande
-
Asia Argento threatens Rose McGowan with legal action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.