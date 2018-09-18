New procedure gives men with testicular failure chance at fatherhood

Sperm cells from a man with the condition were retrieved and in a lab, a single sperm cell was successfully transplanted into an egg cell.

CAPE TOWN - Men with testicular failure now have a chance at fatherhood with the help of a revolutionary surgical procedure which has led to a successful pregnancy.

The micro-Tese surgery was performed on a 38-year-old man who was diagnosed with what's called non‐obstructive azoospermia.

Stellenbosch University's Dr Amir Zarrabi performed the procedure. Zarrabi explains: “These men with testicular failure, if you do a microdissection with a microscope of their testicle on the inside, then up to 50% and 60% you can find that sperm production is still taking place.”

Men with this condition have no sperm cells in their ejaculate, as a result of severely impaired or absent sperm production.

Experts say the condition affects approximately 1% of the male population worldwide.

It is caused by genetic abnormalities, chemotherapy or infections such as mumps that spread to the testicles.

