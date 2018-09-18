Popular Topics
Murders in Gauteng at highest in 10 years, provincial stats show

The Gauteng Community Safety Department says that it has recorded a slight decrease in contact crimes in the province, but that murder has increased to the highest it’s been in the past 10 years.

FILE: Gauteng Police Commissioner Major-General Deliwe de Lange. Picture: @GPLegislature/Twitter
FILE: Gauteng Police Commissioner Major-General Deliwe de Lange. Picture: @GPLegislature/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department says that it has recorded a slight decrease in contact crimes in the province, but that murder has increased to the highest it’s been in the past 10 years.

Provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has been delivering the 2017/2018 crime statistics.

Contact crimes in Gauteng have recorded an overall decrease of 0.5% from 2017, with cases dropping by 826.

This is despite the 3.2% increase in murder in the province from 4,101 cases 4,233.

“From the 2017/2018 murders, 2,030 suspects were arrested from 1,543 cases reported, with successful convictions from 726 cases,” De Lange says.

Women and children accounted for 16.8% of the murders with a total 657.

Jeppe Police Station has been recorded as the number one station with murder cases, with a total of 125 cases, a 42% increase from 2017.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

