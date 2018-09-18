Murders in Gauteng at highest in 10 years, provincial stats show

The Gauteng Community Safety Department says that it has recorded a slight decrease in contact crimes in the province, but that murder has increased to the highest it’s been in the past 10 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department says that it has recorded a slight decrease in contact crimes in the province, but that murder has increased to the highest it’s been in the past 10 years.

Provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has been delivering the 2017/2018 crime statistics.

Contact crimes in Gauteng have recorded an overall decrease of 0.5% from 2017, with cases dropping by 826.

This is despite the 3.2% increase in murder in the province from 4,101 cases 4,233.

Gauteng has recorded the 5th province in relation to murder cases. pic.twitter.com/ajnWlwALcJ — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

Tembisa recorded the highest increase in terms of common robbery cases. pic.twitter.com/si3blp9Rcu — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

Gauteng has been ranked the 5th province in terms of sexual offences. @SAPoliceService @GautengProvince pic.twitter.com/nNyZBYG2tR — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

“From the 2017/2018 murders, 2,030 suspects were arrested from 1,543 cases reported, with successful convictions from 726 cases,” De Lange says.

Women and children accounted for 16.8% of the murders with a total 657.

Jeppe Police Station has been recorded as the number one station with murder cases, with a total of 125 cases, a 42% increase from 2017.

Diepkloof recorded the highest increase in rape cases while Sandringham recorded the most decrease in rape cases. pic.twitter.com/6buduAbNaZ — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

Cleveland station recorded the highest increase with regards to robbery with aggravated circumstances while JHB Central police station recorded a decrease. pic.twitter.com/I6z9OmrcCO — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

Vosloorus recorded the highest increase in carjacking while Vereeniging recorded a decrease in the past financial year. pic.twitter.com/74XWiWi21G — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

Tshwane North recorded the highest number of robbery of cash in transit heists while West Rand recorded the lowest. pic.twitter.com/IoNKe7V63s — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) September 18, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)