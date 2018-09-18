Motshekga: Real threat to pupils’ safety is from within schools
The minister announced that the Basic Education Department would urgently meet with the ministries of Police and Social Development to discuss violence at schools.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she will meet urgently with her counterparts in several departments to develop a strategy to protect pupils and teachers from violent fellow pupils.
The minister made the comments at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday, where she announced that her department would urgently meet with the ministries of Police and Social Development to discuss violence at schools.
An Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone last week, while a pupil stabbed a teacher to death in the North West province.
Motshekga says that the real threat to pupils’ safety is from within the schools.
“The threats are internal. That’s why we have to sit down with the governing body to say if you find a child perhaps with an instrument, the law must allow us... we will expel them.”
She says the department must improve its early warning mechanisms to identify and deal with problem children.
“An angry child just goes and chases a grown up with a broom. We need to find ways of helping the child. Kids bring guns to school. It's not external threats, it's internal.”
Motshekga says she will meet with her counterparts in Police and Social Development within the next 10 days.
@DBE_SA provides clarity on its appeal to the @ConCourtSA regarding norms and standards for school infrastructure judgment. #CEM #Exams pic.twitter.com/Lf53aHDp2g— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 17, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
