Mothers of Alex children who died in fire denied bail

Four of the children died after being locked in the house over the weekend when the blaze broke out.

JOHANNESBURG - The two mothers accused of abandoning their five children in a house which caught fire in Alexandra have been denied bail in the local magistrates court on Tuesday.

The pair face charges of negligence as well as culpable homicide.

A 14-year-old boy survived.

The Social Development Department's Mbangwa Xaba said: “Even if it won’t bring the children back but it demonstrates that the laws of this country won’t take too kindly to people who put children in harm’s way.”

