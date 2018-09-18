Mothers of Alex children who died in fire denied bail
Four of the children died after being locked in the house over the weekend when the blaze broke out.
JOHANNESBURG - The two mothers accused of abandoning their five children in a house which caught fire in Alexandra have been denied bail in the local magistrates court on Tuesday.
The pair face charges of negligence as well as culpable homicide.
A 14-year-old boy survived.
The Social Development Department's Mbangwa Xaba said: “Even if it won’t bring the children back but it demonstrates that the laws of this country won’t take too kindly to people who put children in harm’s way.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
