More videos of learner violence emerge

PRETORIA - A day after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the real threat to the safety of teachers and pupils is the pupils themselves, two videos have gone viral showing educators in confrontations with schoolchildren.

A third video shows a school pupil attacking a bus driver while the vehicle is still in motion.

Just last week, an Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone while a pupil fatally stabbed a teacher in the North West province, apparently after being reprimanded for jumping a queue.

Motshekga has announced she is going to urgently meet with her counterparts in the departments of police and social development.

In one of the disturbing videos, a male teacher is in a scuffle with several pupils before they’re separated but then one pupil is then seen pulling a pair of scissors from his trousers and giving it to peer before the video ends.

In another video, a girl confronts her teacher in front of dozens of other pupils who are supporting her as she points fingers and aggressively moves up to the educator.

The footage of a third incident shows a bus driver struggling to maintain control of his vehicle while being attacked by a schoolboy in uniform, who jumps on top of him and starts punching him in his head.

WARNING: This video may not be disturbing to sensitive viewers

So this learner in Mpumalanga is beating up the bus driver while the bus is in motion putting all lives of the passengers in danger. Nobody seems aware of the catastrophe that could occur. The violence is shocking...@Mpueducation pic.twitter.com/hGGcEgdH2v — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) September 18, 2018

