More videos of learner violence emerge

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

More videos of learner violence emerge

Angie Motshekga has announced she is going to urgently meet with her counterparts in the departments of police and social development.

In one of the disturbing videos, a male teacher is in a scuffle with several pupils before they’re separated but then one pupil is then seen pulling a pair of scissors from his trousers and giving it to peer before the video ends. Picture: Screengrab.
In one of the disturbing videos, a male teacher is in a scuffle with several pupils before they’re separated but then one pupil is then seen pulling a pair of scissors from his trousers and giving it to peer before the video ends. Picture: Screengrab.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - A day after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the real threat to the safety of teachers and pupils is the pupils themselves, two videos have gone viral showing educators in confrontations with schoolchildren.

A third video shows a school pupil attacking a bus driver while the vehicle is still in motion.

Just last week, an Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone while a pupil fatally stabbed a teacher in the North West province, apparently after being reprimanded for jumping a queue.

Motshekga has announced she is going to urgently meet with her counterparts in the departments of police and social development.

In one of the disturbing videos, a male teacher is in a scuffle with several pupils before they’re separated but then one pupil is then seen pulling a pair of scissors from his trousers and giving it to peer before the video ends.

In another video, a girl confronts her teacher in front of dozens of other pupils who are supporting her as she points fingers and aggressively moves up to the educator.

The footage of a third incident shows a bus driver struggling to maintain control of his vehicle while being attacked by a schoolboy in uniform, who jumps on top of him and starts punching him in his head.

WARNING: This video may not be disturbing to sensitive viewers

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA