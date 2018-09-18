MDC MPs walk out of Mnangagwa’s Parliament opening speech

Emmerson Mnangagwa continued speaking, even though his words were drowned out in the ensuing commotion. The MDC still insists the July polls were rigged to give Mnangagwa victory.

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened a new session of Parliament almost two months after disputed elections.

However, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MPs walked out of the chamber as he began his state of the nation speech.

Mnangagwa continued speaking, even though his words were drowned out in the ensuing commotion. The MDC still insists the July polls were rigged to give Mnangagwa victory.

After the MDC MPs had left, Mnangagwa announced various bills that Parliament would consider.

He called on MPs to act in the national interest and preach what he called the gospel of peace, harmony and hard work.

There had been speculation that MDC lawmakers would heckle Mnangagwa during his speech and state TV only started broadcasting it after the MPs had left.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)