Maimane turns down nomination for DA WC premiership

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has turned down a nomination from within the party ranks to stand as the party's Western Cape premier candidate.

He informed a Federal Executive meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday morning that he was declining the request.

The party called off an announcement on its premier candidate on Sunday amid a nomination for Maimane to stand.

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi says Maimane's number one priority is to focus on building a stronger DA.

“He's denying that request because he needs to drive our national campaign and to drive the national agenda for the DA.”

The Federal Executive is expected to decide later on Tuesday who will take over from Premier Helen Zille.

Frontrunners include the party's Western Cape leader and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Alan Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities.

Member of Parliament David Maynier is also in the running.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)