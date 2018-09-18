Liyaqat Parker's family relieved to have him back after abduction

Liyaqat Parker was held captive for over two months after he was kidnapped by armed men at his business in July.

CAPE TOWN - Police are piecing together the exact circumstances around the abduction of a Cape Town businessman, who has now been reunited with his family.

Liyaqat Parker was held captive for over two months after he was kidnapped by armed men at his business in Parow in July.

Police are tight-lipped about the investigation.

Parker’s family says it’s relieved that he is back safely.

In a statement, the family says it wants the public and media to respect its privacy.

The Cape Town businessman was abducted in early July by armed men.

Five men allegedly overpowered the security guard on the premises, grabbed Parker and bundled him into an SUV.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)