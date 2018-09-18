[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane should not be WC premier

Radio 702 | There’s been mixed reaction to reports that DA leader Mmusi Maimane has nominated himself as a candidate to be Western Cape premier.

CAPE TOWN – Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser says there are a number of reasons why Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane should not become the next premier of the Western Cape.

“The first stupid thing if you were to put your name in the hat to be premier, you’re telling the ANC that you know you’re going to lose in Gauteng. Now we all know you’re going to lose anyway, but you don’t send that kind of message to your opponent, dude.”

Listen to the audio above for more.