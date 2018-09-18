Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Dagga ruled legal for private use. But what is private?

| The ConCourt ruling states that the possession, cultivation and use of dagga for private use is allowed in South Africa. But what exactly does private use entail?

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has upheld the Western Cape High Court ruling that the private use of marijuana is legal.

The ruling states that the possession, cultivation and use of dagga for private use is allowed in South Africa.

But what exactly does private use entail?

Speaking to Talk Radio 702's Xolani Gwala, associate professor of Law at Wits University James Grant says the court did not define what private use was.

"The concept of privacy is undefined and the only thing that we were given is that the Constitutional Court disagreed with the Davis judgment that the privacy provision needed to or that one needed to be in one's own dwelling in order to be in private," he says.

"Here it has been widened, but one doesn't know what it really means? If there are two of you must it be hidden in an alley for it to be private? We don't know. That judgment doesn't seem to define it."

Listen to the audio above for more.

