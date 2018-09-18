[LISTEN] Basic Education Dept to introduce Kiswahili, coding

Radio 702 | The Basic Education Department wants South African learners to have the option to take up Kiswahili as a second additional language by 2020.

The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says because Swahili originates in Africa, it will not be hard to find teachers.

On coding, Mhlanga says: "Coding has become extremely important. We have been approached by many organisations that are already doing it on their own, going around our schools teaching kids how to code, so we have seen that the interest is there and the will is there."

