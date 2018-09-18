Popular Topics
Kidnapped CT businessman Liyaqat Parker returned to family

He was abducted by armed men at his business in Parow in early July.

Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied
Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied
Chanel September one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of a prominent Cape Town businessman who'd been abducted say that they're relieved to have him home.

Parker was held captive for over two months after he was abducted by armed men at his business in Parow back in July.

Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker returned home safely on Monday.

Little is known at this stage about his disappearance or his return.

The Parker family issued a short statement on Tuesday morning confirming he is back home.

They requested privacy during this difficult time and thanked everyone for their support.

His disappearance had been prioritised as one of the country's top-four crimes.

Parker is the founder member of the Foodprop Group, which owns the Foodworld chain of supermarkets.

He is also a board member of the Brimstone investment group.

Timeline

