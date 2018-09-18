Italian priest kidnapped overnight near Niger's southern border
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the kidnapping, which was confirmed on Tuesday by the Nigerien and Italian governments.
NIAMEY - An Italian priest was kidnapped on Monday in south Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, the second abduction of a European in the West African country this year.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the kidnapping, which was confirmed on Tuesday by the Nigerien and Italian governments.
West African states have been struggling to gain the upper hand over jihadist groups, including some affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State, which are active along Niger’s porous borders with both Mali and Burkina Faso.
The kidnapping took place in the village of Bomanga, in the southern Makalondi district, about 125 km from the capital Niamey.
In a statement on Tuesday, Niamey’s Archbishop Laurent Lompo said Father Pier Luigi Maccalli was attacked and abducted by “unidentified individuals” on Monday evening.
Maccalli had been working in Bomaga for 11 years as a member of the Society of African Missions (SMA), a Roman Catholic missionary organisation.
Italy’s embassy in Niamey has called on the local authorities to resolve the matter as quickly as possible, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Western powers, primarily France but also the United States, have deployed thousands of troops in the semi-arid Sahel region to combat what they see as a growing Islamist militant threat that targets both civilians and the military.
In April, a German humanitarian worker was abducted by men riding motorcycles near Niger’s western border with Mali. Last October the Islamic State’s affiliate in West Africa claimed responsibility for an attack in Niger’s borderlands that killed four members of the US special forces and at least four Nigerien soldiers.
“What is worrying us, in particular, is a bigger capacity of these terrorist groups to act, especially near the three borders,” said a French diplomatic source, referring to Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. France has some 4,500 troops in the area.
Popular in Africa
-
Donors halt aid to Zambian social-welfare scheme over alleged misuse
-
eSwatini police, crowd clash during wage, pension fund protests
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
MDC MPs walk out of Mnangagwa’s Parliament opening speech
-
Every 5 seconds, a child under 15 dies: Unicef
-
Burundi threatens to quit UN Human Rights Council, sue critics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.