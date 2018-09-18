Inquiry: Large sums of money were transferred from Gupta accounts - Absa
Absa's Yasmin Masithela says many issues were raised about the accounts of Gupta entities which increased the reputational risk for the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - An Absa official says the bank noticed large sums of money being transferred from Gupta-linked accounts which formed part of the reason for terminating the accounts.
Absa's Yasmin Masithela testified at the state capture inquiry in Parktown on Tuesday afternoon.
She says many issues were raised about the accounts of Gupta entities which increased the reputational risk for the bank.
Masithela says a review committee looked into the matter and found that the Oakbay portfolio had declined over the years.
“The Oakbay companies were not using Absa as it’s primary or dual bank and were apparently going to move their banking accounts elsewhere. Absa was limited in its ability to appropriately monitor and understand the transactional activity in those accounts and there was also evidence of large unexplained transfers of funds.”
Absa was the first bank to cut ties with the Guptas, it was also invited to meetings with the inter-ministerial committee but the bank declined to attend, saying it would not discuss client information.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
