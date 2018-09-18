High Court sets aside bid by former Transnet director to challenge his removal
Seth Radebe was removed from his position in May this year when Gordhan dissolved the board and appointed an interim board.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by former Transnet director Seth Radebe who sought an order to set aside the decision by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to remove him from the company's board.
It's understood Radebe called the move by Gordhan “racist”, saying he was entitled to a board position due to his academic qualifications.
The court, however, rejected the application describing it vague and supporting Gordhan's decision to dissolve the previous board.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
