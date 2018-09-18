Popular Topics
Help clean up Jozi & win tickets to Global Citizen Festival

If you missed this past weekend’s clean-up, you can catch it again on 20 October and 17 November around Johannesburg.

A Johannesburg resident who joined in on the A Re Sebetseng clean-up operation on 15 September won two tickets to the Global Citizen Festival. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
A Johannesburg resident who joined in on the A Re Sebetseng clean-up operation on 15 September won two tickets to the Global Citizen Festival. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa prepares to host the biggest music festival on the continent, here’s another way of how you can get tickets.

The City of Johannesburg has partnered with the Global Citizen to clean up the streets with the aim of improving the environment, cutting plastic use and embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Mayor Herman Mashaba brought his ‘A Re Sebetseng’ initiative over the weekend and joined hundreds of other residents in cleaning up the city's streets.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to win some general access and VIP access tickets to the Global Citizen Festival which will see the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Cassper Nyovest, Femi Kuti, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and Wizkid perform live on 2 December at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Join the #AReSebetseng team on the third Saturday of each month and you could also win tickets to the festival.

If you missed this past weekend’s clean-up, you can catch it again on 20 October and 17 November.

Just in case you're wondering what your chances of winning the tickets are, this past weekend there were over 800 participants with over 50 ticket winners in all four regions.

Keep your eyes glued to the City of Johannesburg Twitter account to see where the #AReSebetseng clean-up days will take up on the above-mentioned dates.

