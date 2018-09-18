Help clean up Jozi & win tickets to Global Citizen Festival
If you missed this past weekend’s clean-up, you can catch it again on 20 October and 17 November around Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa prepares to host the biggest music festival on the continent, here’s another way of how you can get tickets.
The City of Johannesburg has partnered with the Global Citizen to clean up the streets with the aim of improving the environment, cutting plastic use and embracing a healthy lifestyle.
Mayor Herman Mashaba brought his ‘A Re Sebetseng’ initiative over the weekend and joined hundreds of other residents in cleaning up the city's streets.
Those in attendance had the opportunity to win some general access and VIP access tickets to the Global Citizen Festival which will see the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Cassper Nyovest, Femi Kuti, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and Wizkid perform live on 2 December at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Join the #AReSebetseng team on the third Saturday of each month and you could also win tickets to the festival.
If you missed this past weekend’s clean-up, you can catch it again on 20 October and 17 November.
Just in case you're wondering what your chances of winning the tickets are, this past weekend there were over 800 participants with over 50 ticket winners in all four regions.
Keep your eyes glued to the City of Johannesburg Twitter account to see where the #AReSebetseng clean-up days will take up on the above-mentioned dates.
The next clean up will be happening on the 20th of October, we can’t wait to have you. Guess what when you participate in the clean up you stand a chance to win @GlblCtzn tickets. #AReSebetseng #GlobalCitizen ^LM pic.twitter.com/LmqRNBZovX— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 18, 2018
This could be you... 😀 Join us at our next #AreSebetseng 🚮 clean up campaign in October and stand a chance to win tickets to the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA on 2 Dec at the FNB Stadium. Keeping Jozi clean! 💪— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018
Details: https://t.co/UJ5sI1c6Kl ^GZ@HermanMashaba @GlblCtznImpact pic.twitter.com/CrWmGIBLEb
This makes me SO happy!! ❤️ About a thousand Global Citizens came out today to help clean up trash around City of Johannesburg, South Africa. The clean up efforts were focused in the townships across the city. ⭕️❤️⭕️ #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/hJckQuG8S5— Hugh Evans (@Hughcevans) September 15, 2018
After clean up...👌👍👍👍#AReSebetseng #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA ^TK pic.twitter.com/dPpc0e5aHF— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 15, 2018
#Winners of #AReSebetseng #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA tickets.^TK pic.twitter.com/I0J43yMM1N— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 15, 2018
Congratulations to those who won tickets to the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. Your money can't help you this time, you need to participate and do something for the greater good. Join us in the month of October, for #AReSebetseng- lets clean up, for another chance to win tickets^TK pic.twitter.com/ZSbNUpn79j— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 15, 2018
Winners #AReSebetseng #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA ^TK pic.twitter.com/tnqpT2fz0x— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 15, 2018
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.