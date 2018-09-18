Hangberg community asks govt to consult them before closing facilities
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted an oversight visit at the centre on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The Hangberg community has asked the provincial government to consult residents before closing health facilities.
The Hout Bay Community Day Centre was shut for several days recently after violent protests erupted in the community.
During the meeting, staff members highlighted safety concerns, specifically when protests erupt in the area.
However, community members hit back, saying that they have no intention of hurting the centre's staff members.
There have been at least five protests in Hout Bay over the past 12 months, relating to service delivery, alleged police brutality and housing.
Hout Bay Civic Association chairperson Natasha Meter says that the centre's closure inconvenienced residents.
Meter argued that recently in Mitchells Plain a man was shot inside a clinic, but that clinic was not closed.
“They shot somebody five times in the head in that clinic, that clinic was not closed down. Now because of a riot they’re closing our clinic and everyone has to suffer.”
Ward councillor Roberto Quintas says he has committed to asking law enforcement officials to assist when protests erupt.
“The city has committed to applying resources during such times when there’s unrest to get people in and out of facilities.”
Residents urged the department to communicate closures to the community beforehand.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
