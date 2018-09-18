Govt urged to act against DAFF officials involved in abalone poaching

The Western cape Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries, Siphokazi Ndudane, has been implicated in the theft of abalone worth R20 million.

CAPE TOWN - Several calls have been made for government to act against Fisheries officials implicated in corruption related to the abalone trade.

A case has been opened against Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Ndudane has been suspended and faces disciplinary action.

The deputy director-general faces charges including fraud, extortion, theft and forgery.

Ndunane been implicated in the theft of abalone worth R20 million.

The chairperson of the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on Agriculture, Beverley Ann Schafer said they want to put pressure on government to take decisive steps against Ndudane and her alleged accomplices.

“As the DA in the Western Cape, we remain committed to protecting and preserving the vitality of our portions, this includes the rooting out of the corruption with festers in the heart of DAFF and threatens to collapse the Western Cape fisheries. We will not rest until this department is cleaned out.”

Schafer has also written to the Public Protector requesting an investigation.

The department's Khaye Nkwanyana says that the disciplinary hearing against Ndudane is yet to be finalised.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)