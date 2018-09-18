Govt urged to act against DAFF officials involved in abalone poaching
The Western cape Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries, Siphokazi Ndudane, has been implicated in the theft of abalone worth R20 million.
CAPE TOWN - Several calls have been made for government to act against Fisheries officials implicated in corruption related to the abalone trade.
A case has been opened against Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries deputy Director-General Siphokazi Ndudane at the Cape Town Central Police Station.
Ndudane has been suspended and faces disciplinary action.
The deputy director-general faces charges including fraud, extortion, theft and forgery.
Ndunane been implicated in the theft of abalone worth R20 million.
The chairperson of the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on Agriculture, Beverley Ann Schafer said they want to put pressure on government to take decisive steps against Ndudane and her alleged accomplices.
“As the DA in the Western Cape, we remain committed to protecting and preserving the vitality of our portions, this includes the rooting out of the corruption with festers in the heart of DAFF and threatens to collapse the Western Cape fisheries. We will not rest until this department is cleaned out.”
Schafer has also written to the Public Protector requesting an investigation.
The department's Khaye Nkwanyana says that the disciplinary hearing against Ndudane is yet to be finalised.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.