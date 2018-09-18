Glenn Weiss pops the question during Emmys acceptance speech
Award-winning director and producer Glenn Weiss surprised his girlfriend by asking her to marry him at the Emmys on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Marriage proposals can be nerve-wracking enough. But imagine proposing in front of millions of people.
During his acceptance speech for winning the award for outstanding directing for variety special, Weiss popped the question.
And, to his relief, his fiancé said “yes”.
“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan (Svendsen). Jan, you are the sunshine of my life and she was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like calling you my girlfriend; it’s because I want to call you my wife.”
While accepting the Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special, #Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposes to his girlfriend… and she says yes. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/FcyUipMlx1— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018
