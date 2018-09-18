Gauteng records drop in contact crimes, murder up by 3.2%

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says Gauteng was a safer province in the 2017/2018 financial year compared to the previous period.

De Lange delivered crime statistics for the province in the legislature on Tuesday morning along with Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

The province has recorded a drop in contact crimes but murders were up by 3.2%.

De Lange says the decrease in attempted murder, assault and robbery shows that the province is becoming safer.

She says this is also apparent in the 12.8% increase in crimes detected as a result of police action.

“The increase reflects a positive impact attributed to the intelligence-driven and integrated interventions by SAPS, the metro police departments, provincial traffic, and other law enforcement agencies in Gauteng.”

De Lange says the Jeppe, Ivory Park and Tembisa police stations remain the busiest in the province.

“When you look at Ivory Park, geographically we really had a lot of challenges in as far as policing is concerned.”

The stats show sexual offences and rape increased by around 5% in the past year.

Nkosi-Malobane says poverty and migration are contributors to crime in the province.

She says the province is dealing with a rapidly growing population with limited jobs available.

“If you go to hostels, for example, hostels are actually harbouring a number of young people that are unemployed. Informal settlements are harbouring young people who are unemployed and end up being involved in criminal activities.”

