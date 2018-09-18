FF+ serves Panyaza Lesufi with legal papers over schools’ language policy

Lesufi says he was served with legal papers in a fresh bid by the FF+ to take him on for his stance that all languages must be treated equally in schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is facing a legal battle after the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) served him with papers detailing 272 charges regarding the controversial language issue in schools.

Two months ago, the department lost a court battle against the Afrikaans medium school Overvaal High after 55 English-speaking pupils were denied enrolment earlier in 2018.

The court found that Lesufi didn’t give Overvaal enough consideration on whether neighbouring English schools had the capacity.

Lesufi says that he was served with legal papers on Monday night in a fresh bid by the Freedom Front Plus to take him on for his stance that all languages must be treated equally in schools.

“They say we’re interfering with the education of Afrikaans-speaking pupils, that pupils have the right to be taught in their own language without any other race. Therefore, any person that interferes with that process is contravening Section 29 of the Constitution.”

Lesufi views the charges as cheap politicking.

“It frightens me because I do believe people are taking advantage of the fears and frustration of a certain section of our society. People have been propagating lies and wrong information to this community for them to get votes to go to Parliament in 2019.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)