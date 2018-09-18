Dams feeding Cape Town 70% full
From 1 October, water restrictions will be relaxed from Level 6B to Level 5.
CAPE TOWN - Dams feeding Cape Town have reached 70% capacity.
It'll come as a relief to all but especially the City of Cape Town. The steady rise in dam levels could be seen as a justification for the city deciding to ease water restrictions.
From 1 October, water restrictions will be relaxed from Level 6b to Level 5.
This will usher in revised water tariffs that will bring further relief for residents.
The municipality’s Jean-Marie De Waal says: “The city encourages water users to continue conserving water, to ensure Cape Town’s dams recover adequately for the summer months ahead. Remember that tariffs are based on consumption, thus lower usage leads to lower costs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Expose those plotting to divide our people
-
[CARTOON] Showing Their True Colours
-
Standard Bank CEO upset by ANC questions on Gupta account closures, inquiry told
-
Parktown Boys' sex assault: Victims' parents may appeal paedophile's sentence
-
Kidnapped CT businessman Liyaqat Parker returned to family
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.