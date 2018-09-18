Popular Topics
Dams feeding Cape Town 70% full

From 1 October, water restrictions will be relaxed from Level 6B to Level 5.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Dams feeding Cape Town have reached 70% capacity.

It'll come as a relief to all but especially the City of Cape Town. The steady rise in dam levels could be seen as a justification for the city deciding to ease water restrictions.

From 1 October, water restrictions will be relaxed from Level 6b to Level 5.

The difference between Level 6B water restrictions and Level 5 water restrictions. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

This will usher in revised water tariffs that will bring further relief for residents.

The municipality’s Jean-Marie De Waal says: “The city encourages water users to continue conserving water, to ensure Cape Town’s dams recover adequately for the summer months ahead. Remember that tariffs are based on consumption, thus lower usage leads to lower costs.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

